Arrest after man attacked and threatened with knife and hammer in Telford

A man has been arrested after a 65-year-old was attacked and threatened with a knife and hammer outside a home in Telford.

The 20-year-old from Hadley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary Saturday and was later bailed until February 1.

Three men attacked and threatened the victim at a home in Stebbings in Sutton Hill, and demanded money from him.

The men made off from the property on after the attack at about 7pm on December 28, having stolen some money, a knife and two coats also containing money.

One of the coats is described as a navy quilted padded jacket, size medium, with a zipped front and a pocket on the left chest area with a vertical zip.

The other is described as a dark green, thigh length jacket, with two side pockets and a missing hood.

Police have been conducting extensive inquiries, including forensic work at the address, examining CCTV and speaking to local residents.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 0536S of December 28.