Three men being hunted over stealing dogs near Cleobury Mortimer

Police are hunting two or three men in a silver car after they stole six dogs from kennels just before Christmas.

The crooks took one adult dog along with five puppies, belonging to Will and Sue Clulee, in the raid at Poolgreen Gundogs, in Farlow.

They returned home to find the kennel doors open and six dogs missing on December 22.

The missing dogs taken included a two-and-a-half-year-old golden cocker bitch, a five-month-old liver and white English springer spaniel bitch, a 13-week-old liver and white English springer spaniel bitch, and two 12-week-old liver cocker pups - from the same litter, one male, one female.

A four-month-old black cocker dog was also taken but has since been found roaming free in nearby Bromsgrove.

Holly Claydon-Bevan, of West Mercia Police, said: “Between 2.30pm and 2.45pm two or three unknown males arrived at the property in Farlow in an old-shape silver Ford KA which had a black plastic bumper.

“The offenders entered the kennels and took a cocker spaniel dog and five puppies. They then left the location.

“One black puppy was later located running free in Bromsgrove on December 23 and has since been returned to the owners.

“All of the puppies have docked tails.

“If you witnessed the incident, have any information which could assist police with enquiries or if you have been offered one of the dogs for sale, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 433s of December 22.”

Mr Clulee said they originally thought the thieves had not been caught on CCTV but they had since noticed the silver Ka.

He said they had had plenty of calls and leads but needed firm evidence.

“Everybody has got their ideas,” he said.

“We have notified the vets as all the dogs were microchipped so if they got brought in they will be picked up on the system.”

He said the dogs may be sold either as pets or working dogs, but the thieves were probably not fussy.

“What they’ll be selling them for is nothing compared to their value, because they won’t have the paperwork or anything,” he said.

The national Gundog Theft Awareness Campaign says that 50 percent of all stolen dogs are “working” gundogs, even though the reasons for stealing them may be the same as for stealing pets.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.