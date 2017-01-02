Queues near Telford's Wrekin Retail Park after crash

Motorists faced tailbacks near a Telford retail park after three cars were involved in a collision in icy conditions.

One person suffered whiplash injuries during the smash which happened shortly after noon at the Ketley Brook island near the Wrekin Retail Park.

The crash resulted in queues on Whitchurch Drive.

Insp Paul Kitosi-Isanga said one of the motorists left the scene before officers arrived after exchanging details with the other drivers.

"The collision was the result of the inclement weather conditions," Insp Kitosi-Isanga said.