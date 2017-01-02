One unconscious as Telford family rescued from fire at home on New Year's Day

A family had to be rescued from their home after a fire filled the house with smoke in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Two adults and two children were saved from the building in Randlay, Telford, just after midnight on January 1.

Fire crews raced to the scene after a neighbour raised the alarm.

Station commander James Bainbridge said that the fire had been caused by unattended cooking.

He tweeted: "Unconscious occupant given Oxygen therapy by fire crew before handover of whole family to West Midlands Ambulance Service."

