Woman's body found in canal near Oswestry

A woman's body has been found by members of the public in a canal near Oswestry.

The woman was found about midday today in the canal near to The Poachers Pocket pub in Chirk,

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: “Police are carrying out enquiries after a woman’s body was discovered in the canal near to The Poachers Pocket pub in Chirk.

“The discovery was made by members of the public at just before midday.

“At the moment, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the identity of the deceased and how she came to be in the canal.

"If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 448s of January 1, 2017.”