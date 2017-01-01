Fire crews tackle Telford barn blaze for five hours

Firefighters spent five hours putting out a blaze in a barn in Telford.

The roof and upper floor of the two-storey brick and timber stable in Haygate Road were completely destroyed by the fire.

It broke out just after 2.30am today and saw four fire crews from Telford, Wellington, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth called to the scene.

They were there putting out the flames using hoses until after 7am.

It is not yet known what started the fire and crews remain on scene monitoring the situation.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said an investigation has been launched into the fire but may take days as structural damage could prevent firefighters being able to get inside.