Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the outskirts of Shrewsbury today.

It happened on the A488 in Edgebold,  at about 5pm.

It caused the road to be blocked northbound between the Edgebold Roundabout and the Bank Farm Road junction for a short time.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury were called to the scene but they were not required to free anyone from their vehicles.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.