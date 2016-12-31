Shropshire firefighters in warning after false alarms

Firefighters in Shropshire issued a warning after a series of false alarms on New Year's Eve.

Whitchurch firefighters were called to three incidents which turned out to be false alarms.

One was set of by the use of an E-cigarette, one was a system fault and one was set off by burnt toast.

A spokesman for Whitchurch fire station said: "Please ensure in your commercial or industrial premises you have your fire alarm panel system properly maintained , provide supervision of cooking items at all times and ensure people are fully aware to use their E-cigs in designated smoking areas."