Woman injured in Wem High Street collision

A woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Wem.

Police and an ambulance were sent to the scene about 4pm on Wem High Street to reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Ford KA.

Alexa Collicott, spokeswoman for West Mercia Police, said: "An ambulance has attended and a woman is being taken to hospital.

"The injuries are at this time not believed to be life threatening."