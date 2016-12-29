Robbers attack and threaten man with a knife and hammer on Telford street

A man in his 60s has been left in hospital after being assaulted and threatened with a hammer and a knife in a robbery outside a house in Telford

Three armed men assaulted the man outside a house in Stebbings, Sutton Hill after demanding money from him.

Police say the man is not in a life-threatening condition but is still undergoing hospital treatment.

Police are out in Sutton Hill investigating the incident and have appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Robert Mountford said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, and we really need the public's help to locate the offenders.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, to contact us.

"People are likely to see an increased police presence in the Sutton Hill area and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and assistance while our investigation continues."

The assault happened at around 7pm last night.

The men were armed with a hammer and a knife and are described as white, in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing.

One of them was carrying a red pizza delivery bag.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0536S of December 28.

Anyone who would prefer to give information anonymously should call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.