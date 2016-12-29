Car smashes through front of Bridgnorth shop during burglary

A car smashed through the front of a shop in Bridgnorth during a burglary where thieves got away with beauty products.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning a car, believed to be a silver Mazda, was reversed into the front of a shop in High Street allowing offenders to gain entry.

The car then left the scene.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in High Street, Bridgnorth late on Tuesday night and might have seen the vehicle or the offenders, or has any information which would help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 9S of December 28.