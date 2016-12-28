Woman taken to hospital with head injury after crash on Telford's Trench Lock Interchange

A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury following a two car smash in Telford this morning.

Emergency services were called to Trench Lock Interchange on the A442 at just after 9am.

A woman in her 20s, who had been travelling in one of the vehicles, was taken to Princess Royal Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said she also had a minor head injury.

Nobody else was badly injured.