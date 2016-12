A toddler had to be rescued by firefighters after getting their legs trapped in the bars of a cot.

It happened at a property in the Glebelands in Shawbury at about 10.30am this morning.

A crew from Shrewsbury was called to the scene and used specialist equipment to free the two-year-old.

An ambulance was also sent to the property.

It is not yet known if the child has been injured.