Woman's body found in Telford woods by teenage boy

A woman's body has been found in woods in Telford by a teenage boy.

The discovery was made by the 15-year-old in Madeley yesterday morning.

It was reported to police at 10.44am by a man walking his dog after he came across the boy who was distressed at discovering the body.

The woman's death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Police have spoken to the boy and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the woman's death.

Her next of kin has been informed but she is yet to be formally identified.

If anyone has information that could help police to piece together the events leading up to the woman's death they are asked to call 101 and quote incident 166s of 26 December 2016.