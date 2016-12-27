'No lights, no helmet, no brains': Police stop CYCLIST at night on the M54 in Shropshire

Police officers were astonished when they stopped a pedal cyclist on the M54 in Shropshire. Despite it being pitch black, the hapless cyclist had no lights, no helmet, no reflective gear and no brakes.

The Central Motorway Police Group, which covers the stretch of motorway in the county, stopped the cyclist on the hard shoulder in Telford shortly after 11pm on Boxing Day.

Officers tweeted:

Pedal cyclist stopped on hard shoulder of M54 at Telford trying to Notts. No lights, no helmet, no reflective gear, no brakes, no brains. — CMPG (@CMPG) December 26, 2016

The news was greeted with shock by those in the cycling community.

Pete Barkley, from Stuart Barkley Cycles in Oswestry, said: “Helmets, lights and reflecting clothing are real lifesavers.

“You simply cannot be seen in the dark or dim lighting unless you wear proper clothing and have good lights.

“They do not need to be expensive. Without a helmet even a gentle tumble from a bike can kill.”

It comes after a lorry driver was given a suspended sentence after a motorist had to stop him from driving the wrong way down the M54.

Jaromir Kucera, from the Czech Republic, was also banned from the road for three years after he was seen heading to the M54 on the wrong side of a motorway link road in Telford.

He only stopped when worried drivers in the area decided to block his path.