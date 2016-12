Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in an old building in Shrewsbury.

One crew was called from Church Stretton to a property in Dorrington, 4.56pm yesterday.

They were there for over an hour before giving the all clear at 6.05pm.

Because of the age of the property, a number of checks had to be carried out to make sure there were no hotspots.

Firefighters returned later in the evening to ensure there had been no further issues.