Telford football hooligan slapped with banning order

A football lout from Shropshire will miss out on the traditional festive fixtures after police secured a banning order against him.

West Midlands Police has obtained three-year football banning orders as an unwanted Christmas present for fans of Aston Villa, Wolves and Coventry City.

The force’s football unit took court action to prevent the three supporters attending games in response to separate cases of disorder.

Wolves supporter Daniel Gadsden was within a group involved in disorder at games. This included a fight at a pub with Peterborough fans and a catalogue of occasions of goading opposition fans and police officers.

The 23-year-old of Granville Street, Telford, was hit with the order, which also means being at least five miles away from where Wolves or England are playing for three hours before and after a game, at Walsall Magistrates Court.

Villa fan Craig Page was among supporters who tried to force his way past police and confront rival Birmingham City fans ahead of the cup game at Villa Park in September last year.

The 31-year-old was part of a group involved in violence and disorder dating back to 2010 – including trouble at a pub before the Sheffield Wednesday away match in August. Page of Romsley Road, Bartley Green, was given the civil banning order at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Coventry City supporter Ryan Teeling also received an FBO after trying to cause trouble with opposition supporters after the Millwall game last season. The 24-year-old, of Coventry, was also given a suspended eight-month prison sentence for throwing a bottle at police.