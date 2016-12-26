Motorcyclist dies in crash which blocks busy road near Shropshire border

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on a busy route near the Shropshire border between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton.

The smash involved two cars and two motorbikes at around 12.10pm today.

It happened on the A454 close to the Gardenlands Garden Centre, near Pattingham and Shipley.

Police have closed the road between its junction at Brantley Lane and Fox Road.

Patrol cars were seen blocking the road close to The Fox at Shipley pub.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road will be closed for a number of hours.

“Police officers are currently making contact with the family of the deceased. We would appeal for witnesses who may have seen the accident to make contact with us.”

The scene of the crash

The other people in the cars and the motorcyclists are thought to have been uninjured.

Anyone who saw the crash are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 224 of December 26.