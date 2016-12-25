Police, fire and ambulance crews at three-car smash in Telford

Emergency services were rushed to Telford town centre when three cars crashed at a busy car park.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance were all sent to the smash at Brown Elm Car Park on Friday evening.

Just after 10pm, two fire engines, police officers and an ambulance were sent to the scene near Wilkinson's and Cineworld.

Crews used a dry powder extinguisher and a hose reel jet to make the vehicles safe.

All people were out of the vehicles when the fire service arrived.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.