Police still looking for Telford man, 33, after he fails to appear in court

Police are still searching for a 33-year-old Telford man wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates court.

Benjamin 'Ben' Watkins, was due to appear at at Telford Magistrates Court on November 23, over for a public order offence.

He is also required to notify police of any address he is staying at and has subsequently failed to register any new address with officers.

Police say they have concerns for his welfare of Mr Watkins as he may be sleeping outside in the current cold weather and he may also have sustained injuries that he has not sought medical attention for .

Mr Watkins is known to have connections in the Telford area as well as in Middlewich in Cheshire and the West Midlands.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall and of medium build, with blue eyes.

West Mercia Police say they are actively looking for him and are following a number of lines of enquiry. If you have seen Ben Watkins or have had any contact with him in recent days then contact Police on 101. You can also contact West Mercia Offender Management Unit by dialling 101 and asking for extension 5842. All calls will be treated in confidence.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org