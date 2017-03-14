Welshpool woman gets suspended sentence for sex with 15-year-old schoolboy

A 23-year-old woman was discovered by a housemate in bed with a schoolboy aged 15, a judge was told.

Janie Emery, now 24, was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to two charges of having under-age sex.

She was holding back tears when leaving the dock at Caernarfon Crown Court, where she was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

She must also complete two years of a rehabilitation programme which will include sexual awareness and victim empathy.

A 10-year sexual harm prevention order limits any contact with boys under 16 and Emery has to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Jonathan Austin, prosecuting, said she had been 23 at the time of the offences.

“Kissing and cuddling led to full sexual intercourse,” he added. The boy had told police it was consensual.

Passing sentence Judge Niclas Parry described Emery, of Pentrefelin Terrace, Welshpool, as “vulnerable,” with health problems throughout her life.

He said : “I’m satisfied you acted as you did out of character, out of desperation for friendship and a normal relationship as opposed to being predatory.”