Two taken to hospital after being attacked in Telford home during break-in

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were attacked in their house in Telford.

The victims, a woman aged 21 and a 28-year-old man, were at a house in Burford, Brookside during the early hours of Sunday, March 12 when it is believed that someone broke in and attacked them.

The man was released from hospital following treatment for a broken wrist and facial injuries. The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

It is not known at this stage if anything was stolen from the property.

The incident happened some time between about 2am and 3am.

Police at Malinsgate are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers free on 0800 555 111 or to visit crimestoppers-uk.org quoting reference 109s of March 12.