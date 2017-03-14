Man stole woman's purse at Shrewsbury dentists

A man asking about registering as a patient at a town dental surgery is suspected of stealing a receptionist's purse in Shrewsbury.

Police say a nervous looking man entered the dental practice in St John's Hill in Shrewsbury between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday.

He asked to use the toilet before leaving. The staff room door was found wide open after he had gone and a receptionist's purse and its contents, which had been in the staff room, were also missing.

The man is described as white, very skinny with short light hair.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 0550s of March 8.