£4,000 income tax fraudster from Telford linked to wider scam

A fraudster who falsely claimed income tax rebates of almost £4,000 was linked to a scam that resulted in more than 90 people being arrested.

Stephen Buxton was among scores of Telford residents who were investigated by Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) as a result of a plot hatched to take advantage of a loophole in the tax system.

Buxton, 24, of Dukes View, Donnington, denied four offences of fraud relating to the period February to June 2012.

But he was convicted following a trial held in his absence at the town’s magistrates court last week.

Magistrates found the case proved after hearing how he signed self-assessment forms providing information that resulted in him getting almost £4,000 in overpayments that he was not entitled to.

Miss Abigail Hall told the court that Buxton was paid a cheque for £1,942.50 which the defendant cashed at a Cheque Express branch, in Telford.

On another occasion a similar amount was paid into his bank account, but the money was immediately taken back by the authorities following concerns about the claim.

Miss Hall said that Buxton claimed to have been working at a company called TBY Ltd, but a subsequent investigation failed to find the business and its operators.

He was employed elsewhere at the time of the offences.

But she said at the time there had been a “flaw in the system that allowed claims amounting to £2,000 to be made unchecked”.

Mr Mike Surzyn, defending, said Buxton had ended up in court due to him giving a “no comment” police interview when he was arrested.

He said others had been given police cautions instead of being brought before the magistrates.

He added: “I have dealt with others involved in this fraud. Ninety-one individuals were arrested.

“My client will say that he was in Telford town centre when he was approached by people running a stand. They asked if he was employed and if he would like a tax rebate and he said he would. He made the representations and with the help of the people he filled in the forms for the tax rebate.

“He pleaded not guilty earlier in the proceedings but when he turned up for the trial it was completed before he got here. He surrendered himself and was kept in custody and bailed to attend for the sentence,” Mr Surzyn said.

Buxton, now unemployed, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs £620 and a victims surcharge of £15.