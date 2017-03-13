Woman punched and had hair pulled in attack outside Telford nightclub

A woman was punched and had here hair pulled in an attack by two other women outside a Telford nightclub.

The victim, in her 20s , was approached by two women in the early hours while she was smoking outside The Dukebox, Market Street, Oakengates.

A verbal altercation occurred before one of the two women is believed to have punched the victim and pulled her hair.

The victim was not seriously injured and it is thought the attackers returned inside the venue afterwards.

Anyone who has any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 36s of February 25.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don't want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at crimestoppers.org.uk