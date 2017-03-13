Telford man who sent offensive messages to ex fined for breach of sentence

A man has been fined after breaching requirements linked to his suspended sentence.

James Greenaway, 23, was given the suspended sentence in July after being convicted of sending a series of offensive messages to his ex-partner.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday that up until the end of January, Greenaway worked well with the probation service.

The court was told that since that date, there had been a number of unacceptable absences from appointments with probation.

However, the court heard that he had since started to re-engage with the order.

Greenaway, of Church Walk, Donnington, Telford, admitted being in breach of the suspended sentence requirements.

David Swinnerton, prosecuting, said: “The original offence was sending offensive messages to his ex-partner.

“He sent a series of unpleasant messages and the order was imposed in July.

“Generally the order went ok but for some reason he stopped complying recently but there is still mileage in continuing with the order as he has previously complied.”

In mitigation, Debra White said her client had re-engaged with probation.

He is now due to start full-time work imminently.

Ms White said he now understood he had to continue to work with the probation service.

She said: “He understands the importance of engaging with probation.

“Prior to being told he was going to be breached he had re-engaged and he continues to do so.”

Judge Peter Barrie fined Greenaway £200 and order him to pay £75 costs.

He said: “I am very glad to hear you have re-engaged with the probation service. You just dropped out of the whole programme. It looked like it was going seriously awry.”