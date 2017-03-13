Telford child porn Pc who downloaded 65,000 images is sacked from the force

A police officer from Telford who admitted downloading more than 65,000 indecent images of children has been sacked from the force.

Pc Peter Ba-Han, of Dawley, was suspended from duty by the Metropolitan Police after officers seized a computer and external hard drives from his home in May 2013.

Ba-Han, 55, who is due to be sentenced later this month after admitting one count of making indecent images of children, claimed he did not know what the images were “at the time of downloading”.

He was found to have breached the Met’s standards of professional behaviour.

Richard Martin of the Met Police’s Professionalism Command said: “Ba-Han’s abhorrent behaviour has been exposed and he has rightfully been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Ba-Han pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court last month to one count of making indecent images of children. Judge Andrew Goymer warned him he could expect a prison sentence when he is sentenced on March 23.

“This quantity of images, albeit there may be some element of copying from one computer or another, is going to put it at the top end of the sentencing range,” the judge said.

Nicholas Yeo, defending in court last month, said his client would “inevitably” lose his job as a Met officer.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “As a serving police officer, Ba-Han will have been fully aware of the impact his appalling actions would have.

“Every single downloaded image is a crime scene and behind each is a vulnerable young victim of appalling sexual abuse.

“With every click, Ba-Han has abused a position of trust and helped to fuel a vile trade in indecent images.

“If anyone has any concerns about a child, they can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 for advice.

“Children and young people can call ChildLine on 0800 1111., or get help online at childline.org.uk”