Teenager robbed in Shrewsbury

An 18-year-old man was pushed into a lamp post in a robbery in Shrewsbury.

The victim was walking along Coton Hill towards Ellesmere Road on Sunday.

As he crossed the railway bridge near Greenfields Gardens, just after midnight, he was approached by two boys who asked him for money.

He handed over a small amount of cash and the boys then pushed him into a lamp post, banging his head, before making off towards the West Midlands Showground. The man was left with a grazed hand.

The offenders were described as white and in their mid to late teens, both riding BMX bikes.

One was 6ft 1ins to 6ft 2ins tall, slim build with short, straight dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up. The other was about 5ft 8ins tall with short, dark, curly hair. He was wearing a dark coloured Adidas top.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the robbery, or the two boys before the event.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 12S of March 12.