Oswestry driver gets ban for drink-driving

A man has been banned from the roads for 12 months after drink-driving.

Yordan Hristev, 42, of St James Close, Oswestry, was stopped by officers on York Street and breathalysed.

He blew a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath above the legal limit of 35.

Telford Magistrates Court heard Hristev was a Bulgarian national who worked as a packer at Sidoli’s.

Before he was stopped on January 29, at 1.45am, he had been for a meal with cousins and had intended to stay overnight. But there had been an argument and he chose to leave, the court heard. Speaking through an interpreter, Hristev apologised for his actions.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and given the option of a rehabilitation course to reduce the length of his ban. He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay court costs of £135, plus a victim surcharge of £30.