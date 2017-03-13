Girl, 12, offered lift by two men in car on Telford street

A 12-year-old girl was approached by two men in a car who asked her if she wanted a lift home in Telford.

The girl was walking along Derwent Drive close to the edge of the lake known as The Flash at about 5.45pm on March 9.

The car - believed to be a white Mercedes E220 convertible - is said to have stopped and had two men in it.

The passenger is understood to have asked the girl if she wanted a lift home. She said no and walked to a nearby relative's house.

The same vehicle was then believed to be seen leaving the area around two hours later.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who saw a car matching the above description, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 152s of March 9.