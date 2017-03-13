Boy punched in the face by man outside Telford Asda

A teenager was punched in the face by a man outside an Asda supermarket in Telford.

The boy, who suffered a bruised face, was attacked outside the supermarket in St George's Road, Donnington, shortly after leaving the store and the attacker is believed to have left the area in a dark blue car.

West Mercia Police has released a CCTV image of three men they would like to speak to following the incident which happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on March 3.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the individuals in the image as it is believed they were in the area at the time and may have information that could be useful to investigations.

If you have any information or if you witnessed the incident call police on 101, quoting incident number 712s of March 3.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don't want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at crimestoppers.org.uk