Bank account used in online fraud traced to Shropshire

A man who allowed his bank account to be used in fraudulent transactions has avoided jail.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Friday how Faisal Nadeem, 26, had admitted a charge of transferring criminal property at an earlier hearing.

The court heard a company based in Trinidad was doing business with a Chinese firm over the sale and supply of plywood.

Prosecutor David Swinnerton told the court a series of emails were exchanged between the two firms. One of these emails, purporting to be from the Chinese company, said they had changed their bank details and a deposit needed to be paid to a different account. A total of £33,996.74 was paid to the new account.

When the plywood failed to turn up, the Trinidadian company contacted police who traced the bank account to Shropshire.

It was found to belong to Nadeem, of Ford End Road, Bedford.

Mr Swinnerton said: “At the time, he was living in London but the account was local.

“What he says is another man carried out the fraud but he willingly allowed him to continue and use his bank account as he could make some money.

“Payments were made out of the account and £14,890 was withdrawn before the bank was alerted.”

The court was told Nadeem’s phone was seized and information on it showed he was aware of what was going on.

Nadeem was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

In mitigation, Peter Rowlands said: “He has said to me that he would like the opportunity to repay the money.

“Since being in this country six years ago he has sought to remain in work and has a strong work ethic that has included working 70 hour weeks in Indian restaurants for just £120 but he has now got a more satisfactory source of income.

“He handed over his bank details and code for online access and that was all he did. It was not a sophisticated offence.”

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is set to be heard at a later date, although a compensation order may be made instead.

Judge Peter Barrie said: “I accept you were not the principal person involved in this case and that person is not before the court. I am sure that when you gave your bank details to someone offering a quick and easy way to make money you must have known it was not straight. You played a necessary part even if it was not a skilled part.”