Jewellery, power tools and fuel stolen in Shropshire burglaries

Jewellery, power tools and fuel have been stolen during a series of break-ins around Shropshire.

A house in Highley was broken into on March 1, and jewellery was among items stolen.

The house in Grasmere Drive was broken into between 4pm and 8.30pm.

Power tools were also stolen from a property under renovation in Bridgnorth.

The burglary took place some time between February 24 and March 6, in East Castle Street.

It follows a series of raids on outbuildings where power tools have been taken.

Two Stihl chainsaws and a Karcher pressure washer were taken from a farm workshop in Shifnal. The workshop, in Harrington, was broken into between 5.30pm on February 28 and 6.30am on March 1.

Meanwhile, between March 5 and 6, a farm building used as an office in Winnal, Kinlet, was broken into and a Stihl chainsaw and a helmet were stolen between 6pm on March 5 and 11am on March 6.

Fuel was stolen from a farm building in the Grange, Hilton, between 10pm on March 5 and 8am on March 6, and from a vehicle in a lay-by off Chester Road, Weston Heath, between 8pm on March 1 and 5.15am on March 2.

Another vehicle parked in a lay-by had fuel stolen near a church in Northgate, Bridgnorth, between 11.30pm on February 28 and 3am on March 1.

Anyone with information can call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org>