JCB used to ram-raid Alveley Indian takeaway was stolen from nearby building site

A JCB used to destroy the front of a Tandoori takeaway in Alveley and steal a newly installed cash machine had been stolen from a nearby building site, poloiec said today.

A group of four men are are believed to have forced entry to the building site on nearby Kidderminster Road, before using it to ram-raid Alveley Tandoori on Cooks Close, a few miles out of Bridgnorth.

The men have been described as wearing dark clothing.

The digger was crashed into the restaurant at just before 3am on Thursday and then was abandoned as the thieves escaped in a silver or light-coloured pick-up truck.

The cash machine is believed to have only been installed in recent months.

Investigations are still ongoing and police are asking for anybody with information to come forward, either by calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org