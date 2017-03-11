Jailed: Drug driver led police on 88mph car chase

A driver has been jailed after a court heard how he led police on a high-speed chase through Shropshire while affected by cannabis.

Max Claridge, 24, travelled at speeds of almost 90mph as police followed him by car and helicopter.

Claridge received a 13-month prison sentence at Mold Crown Court. He was also banned from driving for two and a half years and was ordered to take an extended driving test.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said that if there had been a collision it could have resulted in serious injuries or even a fatality. There was, she said, a “high risk of harm” to other road users.

The pursuit went on for 32 miles over a half-hour period before Claridge slowed down in the village of St Martin’s and jumped out of the silver VW Golf while it was still moving.

Claridge, of Mount Pleasant, Froncysyllte, ran off but was chased and caught by officers.

The force helicopter monitored the chase from the air and the judge said she saw footage that showed the chase went along narrow country lanes in the dark.

The lanes were twisting, with many junctions and sharp bends but he had driven on the wrong side of the road and reached 88 mph at one stage.

His driving became “more and more erratic” and he was taking “more and more risks”.

Prosecuting barrister Claire Jones said Claridge was stopped by police on December 15 but as officers got out of their vehicle, he sped away along the A539 near Ruabon.

The chase lasted more than 30 miles and Claridge was found to have more than twice the legal limit for cannabis in his blood.

At one point the defendant had a near-miss with a Mini which was coming across a bridge wide enough only for a single car.

The court was told a stinger device was deployed by police, puncturing three of the car’s tyres, but Claridge continued to drive on.

He eventually jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran away but he was caught and arrested.

Claridge pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug-driving when he appeared at the local magistrates court.

Defending barrister John Hedgecoe said that it was clearly a prolonged piece of dangerous driving over a significant distance.

In interview, Claridge was clearly shocked to see the film of his driving and he then realised how bad his driving was, he said.

From that moment on he had shown genuine remorse.

“He does regret what he has done,” said Mr Hedgecoe.

Claridge said he wished he had stayed where he was when first stopped.

“He does understand how lucky he is that no one was injured, including himself,” Mr Hedgecoe added.

He suggested a suspended prison sentence and said that given the shock his client had received he was unlikely ever to behave that way again.