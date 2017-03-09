Shrewsbury man, 47, admits child porn charges

A man from Shrewsbury has appeared in court to admit making indecent photographs of children.

Lee Pritchard, of Woodlands Avenue, Hanwood, was at the town’s crown court yesterday.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to five different charges of making indecent images, both still and moving, between November 2010 and November 2015.

The court heard the charges relate to a total of 251 images, with 11 of them at the most serious Category A.

Pritchard also pleaded guilty to a sixth charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image depicting bestiality.

Judge Peter Barrie adjourned the case for the probation service to carry out a pre-sentence report.

He bailed Pritchard to appear back at court on a date to be fixed in the week commencing April 10, when he will be sentenced.