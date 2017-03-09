Second course announced in fight on Market Drayton boy racers

Market Drayton is looking to tackle an ongoing problem with boy racers by hosting its second drivers’ course.

The event will be aimed at young drivers in Market Drayton to try to educate them to be better and more responsible motorists.

Last summer, the town’s first ever Drayton Drivers event was attended by more than 60 people. It featured competitions, car displays, rescue demonstrations and a chance to speak to vehicle experts.

The free event, which was put on with help from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM), Market Drayton Town Council and Tyreworks, was aimed primarily at 17-to-25-year-olds, but organisers welcomed any youngsters thinking about taking lessons to drive.

And organisers hope to make the event bigger and better this year as they continue their ongoing battle against the problem of anti-social driving.

Chris Powdrill, one of the organisers, said: “We held the event last year in the summer time and it was a great success.

“It came about because a group of people got together concerned about the loss of young lives due to road accidents and some examples of poor driving around the town.

“We have decided to have another event this year.

“We want to make it bigger and better so have applied to the Police and Crime Commissioner for a grant to start the funding. We also hope to gain more funding from the town council. All the groups who supported us last year have agreed they will do again.

“We are aiming to target the 17 to 25 age group.”

Mr Powdrill said the event will probably be held during the second week of July.

Last year the event was launched by Market Drayton’s Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) after years of work to try and tackle the problem of boy racers congregating in car parks and using them as racing tracks.

Some the SNT’s plans included mobile CCTV, turning off floodlights in car parks, and launching the young drivers’ awareness event.

Last year police said they would use new powers to crack down on speeding motorists and boy racers following a rise of complaints in Market Drayton.

Police also issued an appeal calling for people to get in touch about issues of boy racers.

The problems saw residents near the Towers Lawn and Queens Street car parks complain about engine noises late at night.

Anyone with information about anti-social driving should call police on 101.