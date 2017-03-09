£20,000 damage as vans rammed in Shropshire border theft chase

A van thief got more than he bargained for when he was tracked down by the owner and his friend in a dramatic cross-border chase.

More than £20,000 of damage was caused to two vans belonging to the owner and his friend, as the thief rammed into the vehicle in an effort to escape.

Richard Ellis, who has a workshop at Bank Top Industrial Estate in St Martins, near Oswestry, said the thief had jumped into his friend Mike Erratt’s Volkswagen T5 van and stolen it, after he left it for a moment to chat with him. The pair discovered the van had been stolen after Mr Eratt’s dog, which had been in the van, walked into Mr Ellis’s workshop despite having been shut in the van.

The pair jumped into Mr Ellis’s Volkswagen Caddy in a bid to track down the thief. They managed to catch up with the van in Chirk, before following it towards Llangollen.

Mr Ellis said: “When we finally caught up with him, he reversed the van into my bonnet before taking off again. We managed to catch up again but once again he smashed into my bonnet by reversing, this time causing more damage to my van, so at this point we drove into the side of Mike’s van to get him off the road, then out of nowhere he jumped out and got into a silver Ford Mondeo, which I rammed into before it drove off.”

Mr Ellis, 33, from Chirk, said the Mondeo drove off towards the Wrexham area. He said two other men, a driver and passenger, were in the van.

The drama unfolded at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Following the chase, Mr Ellis and his builder friend 30-year-old Mr Eratt, from St Martins, were left counting the cost, which amounts to more than £20,000.

Mr Ellis said: “I know not everyone would have responded the way we did but unfortunately for that group, we did because we weren’t having it. My friend has a small business and he works hard, his tools and what he needs to do his job are in that van, so why should they get away with that?

“I think really they wanted what was in the van rather than the van itself but didn’t have time to get everything out of it.

“It all just happened so fast, I think once it happened, that adrenaline rush kicked in and that was it.”

Mr Ellis described the man who got into Mr Eratt’s van as being tall and slim, wearing a black and red jacket with red gloves, while the driver of the Mondeo is described as being an older, overweight man.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org