Vandals damage Shrewsbury play areas

Vandals have been damaging play areas across Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Town Council took to Twitter to raise awareness about the damage being caused to facilities across the town.

They said damage, vandalism, graffitti and littering were all taking place at various locations.

They tweeted:

The authority has urged any witnesses to the damage to call 101.

It comes after the cost of repairing damaged play equipment in Shrewsbury's Quarry was up to £1,200 in January.

A wooden bridge and the rope on a climbing frame were damaged between January 13 and 16.

