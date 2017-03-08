Portable BUILDING dumped in Shropshire road by fly-tippers

A portable building has been left dumped in a road in Shropshire.

The cabin, left broken and abandoned on Moss Lane in Cheswardine was spotted by a courier.

Adele Oliver, from Muxton, said she sees a huge amount of rubbish fly-tipped around Shropshire during her work, but that the one in Cheswardine was one of the worst she had seen.

Adele, who works for Hermes, said: “It is like a portacabin that has had the ends chopped off and is almost in half.”

The 40-year-old spotted it on Tuesday while out making deliveries.

She added: “I see so many fly-tips about. I will be reporting this one to Shropshire Council.

“I saw four fridges last week. It is absolutely disgusting.

“You’ll be driving down the lanes and see where someone has just pulled over and dumped the rubbish. Now, every time I see it, I report it straight away.”

It comes as it was revealed that fly-tipping is costing taxpayers more than £2 million a year with an average 90 incidents taking place every day.

An investigation by our sister paper the Express & Star found there were 32,569 reports of waste being dumped illegally to councils across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Birmingham last year – a 16 per cent increase from 2012/13.

In Telford six streets within minutes of each other made up more than 600 reports of fly-tipping last year – nearly 20 per cent of the total for the borough. There were 630 reports of fly-tipping from Bishopdale, Burford, Blakemore, Burtondale, Bembridge and Beaconsfield in Brookside across 2016.