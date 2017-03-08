Niece stole £16,500 and jewellery from elderly Whitchurch woman, court told

A woman stole £16,500 and jewellery belonging to her elderly aunt from Whitchurch while she was sick in hospital, a court was told.

While victim Annie Hughes spent three days in hospital suffering with heart problems, Susan Oakes stole £7,500 and rings belonging to her 86-year-old aunt, as well as writing a cheque for £9,000 to herself from the bank account she shared with Mrs Hughes, it is alleged.

Oakes is standing trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week, charged with two counts of theft.

The first alleged offence taking place sometime between February 25, 2016, and March 1, 2016, while Mrs Hughes was in hospital, where £7,500 cash and the rings were taken.

The second offence is alleged to have taken place between April 1, 2016 and April 15, 2016, when £9,000 was taken from the account.

Oakes denies both charges.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, told the court how prior to Mrs Hughes, known as Nancy to her friends and family, being taken into hospital, 57-year-old Oakes cared for her at her home in Whitchurch and had access to her bank account to help her pay for her food shopping and household bills.

He said: "Nancy was in a habit of storing cash in an ice cream box in a wardrobe, where a number of rings were also kept, which held sentimental value to her. Important documents were also kept in this box, including her marriage certificate, her parents and husband's death certificates and £7,500 in cash."

Mr Edwards said when she got out of hospital, she was unable to access the wardrobe because she did not have the key for it.

Giving evidence yesterday, Mrs Hughes said she had given the key to Oakes, and when she asked for it back, her niece initially refused to give it her.

"When I asked her for the wardrobe key back, she said you're not having it, I've got it but she eventually agreed to it back," said Mrs Hughes.

Once she had the key back, Mrs Hughes said she was "dumbfounded" to open her wardrobe and find some of the contents of the box were missing, including the jewellery, certificates and money.

Mrs Hughes said that eventually Oakes, of Merlin Way, Crewe, handed back the certificates and some of the jewellery but some rings were still missing, as well as the cash.

While during a later visit to the bank, Mrs Hughes discovered that £9,000 had gone the account, she and Oakes had access to.

The trial continues.