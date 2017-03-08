Man, 33, arrested after glass attack outside Bridgnorth pub

An arrest has been made after a man was struck with a glass in Bridgnorth.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, after the incident which happened on February 26.

A man in his 50s had to receive hospital treatment after he was attacked outside the Vine Inn in Mill Street at 12.30pm. He suffered injuries to his face and chest.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed to return to the police station on March 23.