Man, 33, arrested after glass attack outside Bridgnorth pub

An arrest has been made after a man was struck with a glass in Bridgnorth.

Mill Street, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google StreetView.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, after the incident which happened on February 26.

A man in his 50s had to receive hospital treatment after he was attacked outside the Vine Inn in Mill Street at 12.30pm. He suffered injuries to his face and chest.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed to return to the police station on March 23.

