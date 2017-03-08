Four deny plot to torch Telford policeman's home

Four men were involved in a conspiracy to set fire to a special police constable’s house while he was at home with his family, a court heard.

The mid-terraced house, where Christopher Pollard lived in Manor Road, Arleston, was targeted minutes before midnight on July 12, 2015, Stafford Crown Court heard yesterday.

The court was told a doormat had been soaked in petrol, and fuel was also found on the ground outside the front door near to a discarded lit cigarette.

Ulfraz Khan of Acacia Drive, Leegomery; Camran Murtza of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery; Oshane Lewis and Nasar Jamil, both of Birmingham, each denies conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life and an alternative change of conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Opening the case, Mr Tariq Shakoor, prosecuting, said that on the day of the incident 23-year-old Lewis was seen on CCTV taking a white canister to a petrol station in Hadley, where he bought petrol.

He said Mr Pollard was at home with his parents and sister.

His father heard what sounded like running water but when he went to investigate he found a pool of petrol at the front door.

Mr Shakoor said: “Christopher Pollard was in bed when he heard his mother screaming.

“He rushed downstairs and he was overwhelmed by the smell of petrol.

“The doormat inside the property was soaked in petrol.”

The trial continues.