Three people taken to hospital after Bomere Heath stabbing

A man and woman were flown by Air Ambulance to hospital today after being stabbed in a quiet village near Shrewsbury. A second woman was taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police were called by concerned neighbours following reports of an incident outside a property on Sefton Drive at 8.10am.

A woman suffered stab wounds to the chest and ribs and was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

On arrival at the property, emergency crews found a man also suffering from stab wounds. He too was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

A second woman was found at the property and was suffering from head injuries. She also received medical attention and was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Incident scene

It is understood that police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

An eye witness who was stood outside the Co-op store on the Shrewsbury Road in the village said that she saw a woman run in to the shop wearing a dressing gown and slippers, carrying a knife and covered in blood.

She said: "I was pretty scared. She just ran in and there was quite a lot of blood."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

“A middle aged woman who was outside the property had suffered a stab wound to the chest. After assessment and treatment at the scene, she was airlifted to a major trauma centre.

“A middle aged man inside the property had suffered multiple stab injuries. His condition was also stabilised before being airlifted to a major trauma centre.

“An elderly woman was also found in the property with a serious head injury. She has been taken by land ambulance to a trauma unit after receiving treatment at the scene.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 and quote incident number 81s of March 8 2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org