Vegetable box stolen from Market Drayton house

A vegetable box has been stolen from outside a house in Market Drayton.

Officers said the box was taken at about 1.30pm yesterday R6 from outside a house in Stafford Street.

Police said the offender was a male, aged between 50-60, with grey hair and a woolly hat, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

He was also seen getting into a maroon estate car, officers said.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 317s 060317.

Meanwhile a tack room was broken into on the same evening in Lightwood, near Cheswardine.

A total of seven saddles, bridles and fence energiser were stolen.

And overnight between Sunday and Monday a brick outbuilding was broken into in Tittenley, near Market Drayton.

Officers said a pedal cycle and strimmer were stolen.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org