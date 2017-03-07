Telford man who poisoned wife's food with laxatives is jailed

A Telford man has been jailed for three and a half years for poisoning his wife with laxatives.

David Thomas Smith, 62, had slipped the laxatives into food he prepared for Elizabeth, leaving her so thin and weak she could hardly stand.

Today he faced sentencing at Ayr Sheriff Court, where he was jailed.

The sheriff in Ayr said Smith, from Telford, was guilty of a prolonged, evil course of criminal conduct.

Smith, of Wharf Close in St Georges admitted culpably and recklessly administering laxatives to Elizabeth between March 1, 2012, and July 20, 2015, knowing that they would damage her health so that she “repeatedly suffered illness or injury and required medical treatment”, when he appeared court in Scotland in January.

Elizabeth said that, when they first met, Smith falsely claimed he owned a factory that made top secret components for the MoD which he was due to sell in a multi-million pound deal.

He also claimed to have been in the SAS.