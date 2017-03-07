Shrewsbury rooftop runner gets warning from police

Police in Shrewsbury have issued a written warning to a man in their battle against the craze of ‘roof topping’ in the town.

Roof topping sees people climb onto the roof top of private homes, shops and offices.

It is part of the craze of free running, in which those taking part challenge themselves to climb across areas of a town normally not accessible to the public.

Officers in Shrewsbury say they issued the written warning to a man they have spoken to at the scene of three such incidents in the last four months.

They say if the man doesn’t stop their anti-social behaviour, then they will issue a Community Protection Notice.

The warning comes after police received a number of reports of people jumping from roof to rood in the town centre over the last six months.

Last month damage was caused to a window at an estate agents on Barker Street and police believe it was caused by freerunners.

Police say the practice is against the law, highly dangerous and wastes the time of officers.

The letter given to the man involved, who has not been identified, says: “This document constitutes a written warning issued under Part 4 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

“It is issued on the basis that the issuing officer is satisfied on reasonable grounds that your conduct is having a detrimental effect, of a persistent or continuing nature, on the quality of life of those in the locality, and the conduct is unreasonable.

“It is important that you understand that failure by you to stop the anti-social behaviour detailed below could result in you being issued with a Community Protection Notice.

“In the event that a Community Protection Notice is issued any breach is a criminal offence which carries a penalty of a fine up to level 4 for individuals or £20,000 for businesses.

“The behaviour that is considered Anti-Social is trespassing on private properties whilst ‘roof topping’ (that is climbing onto the rooftop of private premises).

“This behaviour causes concern to shoppers, shopkeepers and other business persons who then telephone the Police.

“We have spoken to you now at three such incidents in the last four months, namely High Street, Raven Meadows and Castle Street.

“The behaviour detailed above, and other similar behaviour, is expected to cease forthwith. The next course of action will be a Community Protection Notice.”

The Shropshire Star revealed the problem of freerunning in Shrewsbury last month.

Freerunning as a craze was founded by Sébastien Foucan. He started what he termed “freerunning” in 2003 and the practice is celebrated on social media qwith those taking part sharing videos of their antics.