Man suffers serious injuries in Telford stabbing

A man was treated in hospital for serious injuries after he was stabbed at a property in Telford. Another man is being questioned by police.

A man was arrested after police were called to Dawley just after 10pm yesterday.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital and has been treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 24-year-old man from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested nearby and is in police custody.

Hinkshay Road, Telford, where a knife was found after a man in a property in Telford was stabbed last night pic.twitter.com/PqYUq1PpPx — Jordan Reynolds (@jreynolds_star) March 7, 2017

Following the incident Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: “Detectives are in the area speaking to the local community today. We are also examining CCTV and forensic officers are working in the area.

“At this time we believe that this was in isolated incident between the two parties involved and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“As part of our investigation we would like to speak to any one that was in the area of Hinksay Road, opposite Finger Road near to the Mount Gilbert School at around 10pm yesterday evening where a suspect involved is believed to have discarded a knife.”

A knife has recovered from the area.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 737s of March 6. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org