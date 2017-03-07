Man stole £100 of cheese from Telford shop to pay rent

A man stole nearly £100 of cheese to pay rent after being released from prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Workers at the Co-op in Milners Lane, Lawley Bank, Telford, remarked that David Lowe must like cheese before he was caught on CCTV leaving the store without paying for his basket of groceries on February 16.

He was recognised by police from the footage and arrested on Saturday for the theft of items valued at £93.74.

Telford Magistrates Court heard yesterday that Lowe, aged 30, had been in custody on remand for a serious offence for more than 10 months.

Three days before the case was due to come to trial, he was released without charge.

Released homeless and without any guidance, he was left without money and trying to find somewhere to stay.

Defending, Stephen Meredith, said: “He stayed at someone’s house but they wanted payment and so this offence came about.” Mr Meredith said on his release he had been in touch with numerous organisations in a bid to find some support.

He said he was now living in an assisted living home in Willowfields, Woodside, and proud to be drug free, a problem that had blighted his life previously.

Lowe admitted the charge of theft and, speaking for himself, he said in his new property he is ordered to take random drug tests and attend regular meetings designed to help him stay drug free.

He said it had been ‘massively’ useful.

He added: “For the first time I can see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’ve never felt a chance like this before.”

Prosecuting, Adam Warner said Lowe had a number of previous convictions for theft.

Magistrates gave Lowe a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay compensation for the value of the groceries and a victim surcharge of £20 which goes towards helping victims of crime.