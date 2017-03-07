Inmate was robbed and beaten in cell at Featherstone Prison

A former inmate of a troubled prison serving Shropshire has spoken of his experience, declaring: “When I got out of that place I swore I’d never go back.”

Robert – not his real name – was 32-years-old when he was sentenced to 22 months in prison for witness intimidation in 2005.

He was transferred from HM Prison Ranby in Nottingham to Featherstone Prison during the first six months of his sentence.

A recent prison inspection revealed ‘very high’ levels of violence and ‘widespread’ drug use at Featherstone, which sits near the Shropshire border alongside the M54. The report revealed inmates’ showers were in a ‘disgraceful condition’, with the prisoners themselves struggling to get access to ‘basic essentials’.

The report showed there had been a decline in standards since 2013.

Robert said: “People warned me when I was in Ranby how bad it was there,” he said. “But when they tell you to go, you have to go. It was horrendous. My cell mate beat me up so badly he broke my nose, blackened my eyes.

“They said I could press charges but you’re too scared because you know if you grass, you’ll just get beaten up again.

“So I kept quiet. But then they put him back in my cell with me. It was really horrible. If someone had something against you, they’d take the money you’d earned at work, take your food and eat it in front of you so you’d be starving all day.

“If you’d ordered a box of cornflakes, say, it would just get taken from you. The only thing they couldn’t take was your phone credits because they were in your name. I’d been a regular in prison my whole life. When I got out of that place I swore I’d never go back.”

Robert was put in the induction wing before moving to House Block Three and then moved to a single cell.

He said: “The showers and the toilets were so dirty, there was just permanent grime all over the walls.”

The Ministry of Justice has described the decline in conditions at Featherstone as ‘unacceptable’ and pledged to take action.